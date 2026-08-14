Somalia
14-08-2026
World
13-08-2026
Africa
Opinion
During his stay, Deni is also expected to review the administrative system in the Mudug region and ongoing development projects.
Puntland
08-08-2026
24-07-2026
21-07-2026
13-07-2026
24-06-2026
The accusations come amid escalating political tensions between Puntland and Somalia’s federal authorities.
12-08-2026
11-08-2026
They also cited Egypt’s close ties with the United Arab Emirates, amid growing Saudi-Emirati tensions over regional issues, including Yemen.
In 2025, he was named CAF Men's Referee of the Year in recognition of his performances in African competitions.
Sports
11-06-2026
19-05-2026
13-05-2026
12-02-2024
27-01-2024
Somalia’s Voluntary National Review was presented by the Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development.
Press Releases
26-07-2026
26-06-2026
15-06-2026
09-05-2026
28-04-2026
The Dubai summit is a global platform for discussing governance, technological innovation, and public policy.
Somaliland
03-02-2026
27-06-2025
20-04-2025
25-02-2025
07-01-2025
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