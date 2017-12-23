Garowe Online

Somalia: Al Shabaab says fire mortars at presidential palace

UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea over nuclear plans

Somalia: Farmajo appoints his new national Security adviser

Arsenal and Liverpool share spoils after six-goal thriller

South Sudan government, rebel groups sign ceasefire

Somalia: 200 officers complete joint training in Galkayo

Somalia: Bomb blast kills Security Officials outside Bosaso

A Roadside bomb explosion has killed at least 2 Puntland security officials near Bosaso city...

Somalia: Al Shabaab says fire mortars at presidential palace

Al Shabaab says it fired nearly ten mortar rounds at the presidential palace in Mogadishu...

UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea over nuclear plans

The United Nations slaps new sanctions on North Korea over nuclear plans...

Arsenal and Liverpool share spoils after six-goal thriller

A thrilling encounter at the Emirates Stadium saw Arsenal and Liverpool share six goals, all scored by different players...

Somalia: 200 officers complete joint training in Galkayo

At least two hundred officers complete Joint Police Patrol Training in Galkayo city...

Somalia: Somaliland swears in its 5th president

Muse Bihi Abdi has been sworn in today as the fifth president of Somaliland...

